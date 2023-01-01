Oculus is launching multi-user accounts and app sharing next month

Starting next month, Quest 2 owners will be able to create separate accounts for anybody they’re sharing their VR headset with. Oculus has announced that it’s rolling out multi-user accounts and app sharing, which it says are two of its users’ most requested features. The multi-user feature enables the primary account owner to add up to three secondary accounts on their device, and each one will get personalized game progress and achievements. In addition, they’ll be able to share their app purchases with the secondary accounts.

Both will launch as experimental features on the Quest 2 next month before making their way to the original Quest. To be able to access them, all primary and secondary users will have to log in with their Facebook accounts. Oculus started requiring users to log in with Facebook (its parent company) last year, and they can only log into their device with existing Oculus accounts until January 1st, 2023. It was a policy change that wasn’t well received by the Oculus community.