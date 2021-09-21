Oculus knocks $100 off a second headset when you buy a Quest 2

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Oculus Quest 2 impressed us last year with its improved hardware, versatility and reasonable $299 price. Those who have been eager to get their hands on one of these VR headsets can now get two at one of the best prices we've seen. Through September 27, Oculus is running a deal that knocks $100 off a second Quest 2 headset when you buy one at full price. That means you can get two of the 128GB models for $500, or two of the 256GB versions for $700.

Oculus improved its machine in nearly every way with the Quest 2, and the device ultimately earned a score of 89 from us. The headset itself is 10 percent smaller and more comfortable to wear for long stretches of time, although it does take a bit of fiddling to properly adjust its fit for your head. Powered by a Snapdragon XR2 processor, the Quest 2 includes fast-switching LCDs with a resolution of 1832x1920 per eye, and although it didn't launch with this, it will support 90Hz refresh rates. Its controllers are larger than before but still easy to hold, and they include a bit more space next to the gamepad buttons so you can rest your thumbs.

The slight design changes and the better processor help make the Quest 2 an improvement on its predecessor in nearly every way. It excels at being both a standalone and a desktop headset, delivering more realistic VR experiences. It does have some limitations when it comes to standalone games, mostly due to its mobile hardware, but that's to be expected. Also, you must sign in with a Facebook account to use the Quest 2, which is also to be expect, but nevertheless a bummer for those who don't use the social network.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.