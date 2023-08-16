Older Wear OS devices will soon lose Google Assistant support

will stop supporting on smartwatches running Wear OS 2 in the near future. “Google Assistant support on this watch is ending soon," reads a message in the latest version of the Wear OS companion app, as spotted by . "Please upgrade to a newer watch that supports Google Assistant and runs Wear OS 3 or later.”
The companion app is only needed for devices that use Wear OS 2 or earlier versions of the operating system. There's a for Wear OS 3 devices, such as the , and, of course, .
This move will impact many older watches dating back to 2020 and earlier, including models from Tag Heuer, Mobvoi, Motorola, Oppo, Xiaomi, Misfit, Casio and LG. Wikipedia has a of Wear OS devices and the latest version of the operating system that they support. However, since it's Wikipedia, it's worth double checking elsewhere to confirm whether your watch can, in fact, run Wear OS 3.
It's not clear when Google plans to end Assistant support on these older watches. If you rely on Assistant on a Wear OS 2 device, though, you might want to upgrade soon. As it happens, Google is expected to within the next couple of months. The company typically holds a major hardware event every October.