One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers is cheaper than ever for Prime Day

You can save big on one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers in this early October Prime Day deal. The Marshall Emberton II is a stylish rectangular wireless speaker with a balanced output and 360-degree sound. Usually going for $170, it’s available in this Prime Day deal for a mere $100.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Marshall Emberton II is its style, which draws on the company’s history and looks like a scaled-down Marshall amp. Front and center is its vintage-looking metal grille, with the company’s iconic logo prominently displayed. You can order the device in black and cream, both on sale for the same price.

More than looks, though, the Emberton II has upgraded specs from the first-generation model that make it an even better value (especially at this sale price). It has a pair of 10-watt full-range drivers and passive radiators that deliver imposing sound for its size. It isn’t the most room-thumping speaker, with its tuning focusing more on a balanced sound signature than eardrum-blasting power. (But it’s still plenty loud for most uses.)

Like its predecessor, it supports 360-degree sound for a multidirectional experience. If you buy a pair, you can stack them together wirelessly using Marshall’s companion app for more immersive listening. Even if you already own one, its $100 sale price could be an excellent opportunity to get a second and try linking them.

The speaker lasts over 30 hours per charge and can recharge to full in three hours. It has an IP67 dust / water rating, meaning it’s rated for up to 30 minutes of immersion in a few feet of water. The Emberton II only weighs 118 g (4.2 oz).

