The best Prime Day bluetooth speaker deals we could find during Amazon's Big Deal Days sale

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you’re ready to upgrade from your phone’s tiny speakers, or if you’re done struggling to pick out the dialogue in TV shows, now is probably a good time to scoop up a Bluetooth speaker or a soundbar . We’ve reviewed dozens of models and brands over the years and have made our recommendations in our buying guides. We also recommend more than a few smart speakers, which you can check out if you're ready to bring an AI assistant to your countertop.

Now that Prime Day is here, many of the speakers from our lists are on sale, making it a great time to get a deal. Check out below for the best Prime Day speaker deals we could find.

Best October Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

Photo by Jon Turi / Engadget

There’s a portable speaker for just about every situation in our guide to Bluetooth speakers. Whether you just want some tunes as you horbgorble around at home or need to entertain some coworkers at a music dance experience, there’s something for you here — and best of all, these are on sale.

Best October Prime Day smart speaker deals

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

I never thought I’d own a smart speaker, but now I ask Alexa for everything — turn on the smart lights, set a noodle timer, remind me about Saturday’s group FaceTime and, most importantly, tell me the weather today. It’s always a good idea to get these devices on sale, so take advantage of these Prime Day prices while you can.

Best October Prime Day soundbar deals

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

It’s not just you. The dialogue in TV shows is getting tougher to suss out. In my house, a soundbar has made a world of difference. Of course, these long speakers and sets also make movies more immersive. Engadget’s Billy Steele tested out a bunch, putting his favorites in our soundbar guide and, in good news for anyone ready to turn off the subtitles, Prime Day deals extend to a few winning models.

Sonos Beam for $399 ($100 off) : The Sonos Beam is our favorite midrange soundbar. It has solid sound quality, support for Dolby Atmos and is easy to set up. Just note that it only has one HDMI port, so you can’t hook up a console directly to the speaker.

Sonos Ray for $169 ($110 off): This is the lowest price we've seen yet for this recommended soundbar, at over $100 off. We like the Sonos Ray because it's an affordable option that puts out excellent sound in a compact bar with easy setup.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.