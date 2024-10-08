Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Prime Day bluetooth speaker deals we could find during Amazon's Big Deal Days sale
Amazon Prime Day speaker deals include brands like JBL, Marshall and Ultimate Ears.
If you’re ready to upgrade from your phone’s tiny speakers, or if you’re done struggling to pick out the dialogue in TV shows, now is probably a good time to scoop up a or a . We’ve reviewed dozens of models and brands over the years and have made our recommendations in our buying guides. We also recommend more than a few smart speakers, which you can check out if you're ready to bring an AI assistant to your countertop.
Now that is here, many of the speakers from our lists are on sale, making it a great time to get a deal. Check out below for the best Prime Day speaker deals we could find.
Best October Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals
There’s a portable speaker for just about every situation in our guide to Bluetooth speakers. Whether you just want some tunes as you horbgorble around at home or need to entertain some coworkers at a music dance experience, there’s something for you here — and best of all, these are on sale.
: This sub-two-pound sound-maker delivers a bright, punchy output from 30-watt speakers. We found it to have a crisp high end and fairly thumpy bass when it has walls to bounce the sound off of. Plus it’s waterproof and goes for 13 hours on a charge. This Prime-members-only price matches its all-time low.
: This little guy comes in at just over two pounds and has a bright and bassy output. It can play songs for around 12 hours on a charge and we particularly appreciate the solid build with its metal grille. This Prime-exclusive deal matches the lowest price yet.
Tribit StormBox Micro 2 for $48 ($32 off): This is the smallest music box on our list, and we like it because it packs serious sound for its size. The audio isn’t the highest fidelity, but the rubbery strap is perfect for strapping onto a pack, bike handlebar or elsewhere.
JBL Flip 6 for $80 ($50 off): After reading our guide, this is the speaker I bought, and I can confirm this crowler-sized device has great sound quality, is durable as heck and I love that it sounds great on its side or stood on end.
Marshall Emberton II for $100 ($70 off): This clutchable model has two 10-watt drivers and passive radiators for 360-degree sound. While it’s not super loud, we found the output to be nicely balanced. You’ll get up to 30 hours of play on a charge and it has a IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating.
Marshall Middleton for $250 ($50 off): This is the flagship in Marshall’s waterproof/portable line. We like the top-notch sound quality and impressive output from the dual woofers, tweeters for the front and back, and passive radiators along each side.
Ultimate Ears Hyperboom for $320 ($130 off): At 13 pounds, this UE speaker pushes the boundaries of portable, verging into shelf speaker territory. It made the cut in our guide thanks to its good looks, loud output and ample port options. It’ll play for 24 hours on a charge, too.
Best October Prime Day smart speaker deals
I never thought I’d own a smart speaker, but now I ask Alexa for everything — turn on the smart lights, set a noodle timer, remind me about Saturday’s group FaceTime and, most importantly, tell me the weather today. It’s always a good idea to get these devices on sale, so take advantage of these Prime Day prices while you can.
: The Sonos Era 100 is our pick for the smart speaker. The sound quality is excellent, it pairs well with other Sonos devices and there are plenty of useful features — which should only improve once Sonos resolves all of its .
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $23 ($27 off): The Dot is the most popular model in Amazon’s smart speaker family. Though it’s small, it puts out decent volume and music sounds pretty good from its speakers. But where it really shines is acting as your daily smart home assistant.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for $50 ($50 off):The full-sized model is probably a better option if you plan to use your Echo as a music source regularly — not surprisingly, its bigger size makes for bigger sound, plus you can pair two together. It’s our recommendation for a smart speaker under $100.
Amazon Echo Spot (2nd gen) for $45 ($35 off): The half-a-softball Spot with its tiny display went away for a time, but came back with a new look and a half-moon screen that can display the time, weather and the song that’s playing.
Amazon Echo Pop for $18 ($22 off): The tiniest Echo device is best suited to a small space where it would be helpful to have Alexa’s assistance. It’s not built for high fidelity music playing, but will bop out a song as you get ready or make some dinner.
Best October Prime Day soundbar deals
It’s not just you. The dialogue in TV shows is getting tougher to suss out. In my house, a soundbar has made a world of difference. Of course, these long speakers and sets also make movies more immersive. Engadget’s Billy Steele tested out a bunch, putting his favorites in our soundbar guide and, in good news for anyone ready to turn off the subtitles, Prime Day deals extend to a few winning models.
Sonos Beam for $399 ($100 off): The Sonos Beam is our favorite midrange soundbar. It has solid sound quality, support for Dolby Atmos and is easy to set up. Just note that it only has one HDMI port, so you can’t hook up a console directly to the speaker.
Sonos Ray for $169 ($110 off): This is the lowest price we've seen yet for this recommended soundbar, at over $100 off. We like the Sonos Ray because it's an affordable option that puts out excellent sound in a compact bar with easy setup.
