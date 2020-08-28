Latest in Gear

The OnePlus 'Clover' could be an entry-level phone bound for the US

It would have a 720p display, Snapdragon 460 and 6,000 mAh battery for around $200.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
OnePlus Clover entry-level phone rumor
OnePlus could soon launch its first entry-level smartphone and release it in the US, according to Android Central. That would mark the first time the brand has dabbled in that space, having focused solely on flagship phones (most recently the OnePlus 8) and only recently dipping into the mid-range with the $500 OnePlus Nord.

The Clover could have a 6.52-inch 720p (1,560 x 720) display, Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM and a rear 13-megapixel triple camera setup, all powered by a humongous 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. While the general specs are run-of-the-mill, the value proposition is clearly in the large battery that could let the phone run for days, then charge back up pretty quickly.

That would be helped by the Snapdragon 460, which offers much improved performance over the Snapdragon 450, thanks to the Cortex A73 cores and Adreno 610 GPU. At the same time, it has four A53 cores that kick in to save energy during less stressful tasks.

OnePlus didn’t release the Nord in the US, as it may unveil a similar model later this year. However, it does plan to release the Clover model in the US later this year, reportedly for around $200. All of this is according to Android Central’s “insider source,” so take it with some salt until it’s officially announced.

