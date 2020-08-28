The OnePlus 'Clover' could be an entry-level phone bound for the US

OnePlus could soon launch its first entry-level smartphone and release it in the US, according to Android Central. That would mark the first time the brand has dabbled in that space, having focused solely on flagship phones (most recently the OnePlus 8) and only recently dipping into the mid-range with the $500 OnePlus Nord.

The Clover could have a 6.52-inch 720p (1,560 x 720) display, Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM and a rear 13-megapixel triple camera setup, all powered by a humongous 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. While the general specs are run-of-the-mill, the value proposition is clearly in the large battery that could let the phone run for days, then charge back up pretty quickly.