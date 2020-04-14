OnePlus 8 Pro review: Speed is everything

The OnePlus story was an underdog story. Since the beginning, the company's aim was to take on the world's best smartphones with, powerful, feature-rich devices that didn't cost nearly as much. It had its share of problems along the way, sure, but the company soon became synonymous for the way it balanced high performance and low prices. But things are starting to change. OnePlus isn't nipping at the heels of the biggest players in the industry with its cheap, fast phones anymore. Now it's trying to beat companies like Samsung at its own, premium game -- and the OnePlus 8 Pro is the proof. It's as sleek and powerful as the very best devices I've tested this year, and it packs some flagship features that OnePlus never bothered with before, like wireless charging and IP68 rating for water resistance.
But that progress comes at a price: The base OnePlus 8 Pro, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs $900, and the fully-kitted model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs $1,000. For those keeping count, that's as much as the Galaxy S20 and $250 more than last year's top-end OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus’ price advantage -- a key part of the identity the company built for its -- isn't as big a factor anymore. That begs an important question: What does the company have to lean on this time? Speed. Speed is everything with this phone, and -- spoiler alert -- it's enough to make it my favorite Android phone of 2020 so far.