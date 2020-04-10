LG V60 5G ThinQ review: A compromised phone I like anyway

In fairness, there are still plenty of distinctly-LG touches here, like a dedicated Google Assistant key under the V60's volume buttons, and a proper headphone jack next to its USB-C port. If you need proof that LG isn't playing the same flagship game as everyone else, though, just take a good look at the V60's face.

The 6.8-inch P-OLED screen is the biggest display LG has ever squeezed into a phone, and frankly, it's gorgeous. Colors look sumptuous and you won't have trouble seeing any action while peering at it from an angle. In fact, this screen is pretty enough to make you forget how basic it is. Unlike many newer phones, the V60's screen still refreshes at the standard 60Hz. Beyond that, the screen only runs at Full HD+. When you factor in the panel's oddball, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, that works out to a resolution of 2,460 by 1,080. (For reference, last year's V50 had a 6.4-inch screen that ran at 3,120x1,440.) These alone might be enough to make some people write off the V60, and the chunky bezels certainly don't help. If you haven't clicked away in disgust yet, hear me out: They really aren’t that bad.

Yes, super-crisp 2K screens are great, and no, they're not going anywhere soon. Neither are high-speed displays, like the one Samsung's Galaxy S20 uses. So why does the V60 get a pass? Well, while the industry has started to change, our eyes haven't. 1080p (or the extended equivalent used here) is still perfectly fine for day-to-day use, and you won't notice much of a difference between this screen and a more pixel-dense one until your eyes are millimeters away.