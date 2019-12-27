Latest in Gear

Image credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images
save
Save
share

AT&T's real 5G comes to NYC and five other cities

It's coverage you can actually use.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

American 5G is in a poor state right now, but carriers are making at least some attempt to rectify that situation. AT&T is following up on its mid-December launch of real 5G by adding coverage for six major cities. You should now have lower-band 5G data in New York City, Washington DC, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Detroit and Philadelphia if you're using the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. You'll also have access to extra-fast millimeter wave 5G ("5G+" in AT&T-speak) in parts of Baltimore and Detroit as well.

As with the earlier rollout, this should deliver meaningful coverage. NYC is virtually blanketed in 5G, for example, while Las Vegas' access expands well past the main city.

The deployment brings AT&T's normal 5G coverage up to 19 cities, and its millimeter wave access to 25 cities. It also underscores AT&T's middle-of-the-road approach to introducing 5G. It's not about to go nationwide with modest speeds like T-Mobile did in December, but it's also determined to fill out coverage in a given city rather than focusing on small but very high-speed rollouts like Engadget's parent company Verizon. Whichever carrier you choose, it'll be a long while before 5G access is truly comprehensive.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: AT&T (NYC), (Washington), (Baltimore)
Coverage: AT&T (Las Vegas), (Detroit), (Philadelphia)
In this article: 5g, att, baltimore, carrier, detroit, gear, las vegas, mobile, new york city, philadelphia, verizon, washington, wireless
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'The Mandalorian' returns with season two in fall 2020

'The Mandalorian' returns with season two in fall 2020

View
Amazon, Ring face lawsuit over alleged security camera hacks

Amazon, Ring face lawsuit over alleged security camera hacks

View
Sonos hikes prices on the Amp and Port as it moves production out of China

Sonos hikes prices on the Amp and Port as it moves production out of China

View
Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy

Save $30 on the Apple Pencil from Amazon and Best Buy

View
Corinna Kopf is the latest top streamer to jump to Facebook Gaming

Corinna Kopf is the latest top streamer to jump to Facebook Gaming

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr