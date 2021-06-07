OnePlus Nord N200 will offer 5G and a full HD 90Hz screen for less than $250

OnePlus' sequel to the Nord N100 might be one of its better values — if partly to address earlier criticisms. Company chief Pete Lau told PCMag in an interview that the Nord N200 5G (shown below) would be its most affordable 5G phone to date, with a price below $250 in the US. Moreover, you won't have to settle for the 720p 90Hz screen from the N100. The N200 will step up to a 6.5-inch 1080p 90Hz LCD, matching the visuals from the more expensive N10.

OnePlus/PCMag

The company also provided a teaser image for the N200 5G, and it won't surprise you to hear that the design borrows more than a few cues from the OnePlus 9 series. Most notably, you'll see a more conspicuous camera bump. There are still three rear camera sensors (plus a front hole-punch cam), but there's also no fingerprint reader dimple on the back. OnePlus didn't say where to expect the reader, but it may be hidden in the power button rather than the display.

OnePlus hasn't yet provided most specs or a release date for the N200 5G. However, this initial wave of info suggests the company will dribble out more details (as it often does) for a launch in the near future.

The N200 may well be more compelling if the performance otherwise matches the upgrade hardware. OnePlus might not have much choice, however. The new handset will have much fiercer competition around its price point, including Samsung's A32 5G in North America as well as international rivals like the Realme 8 5G. OnePlus simply can't afford to slip, especially when its image revolves around delivering strong hardware for less money.