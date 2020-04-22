Latest in Gear

Opera's desktop browser now includes quick access to Instagram

Did anyone ask for this?
Jon Fingas
17m ago
Instagram in Opera's desktop web browser
Opera has tried any number of special features to draw users away from rival browsers, but its latest might be the most straightforward: make a popular social network part of the software. It’s introducing Opera 68 for desktops with built-in access to Instagram. Click a button in the sidebar and you’ll have fast access to your feed, Stories and direct messages.

This doesn’t appear to provide any features that weren’t already part of the web version, and you can get vaguely close to this in other browsers by pinning a tab. However, Opera’s clearly counting on both the convenience of a built-in feature and making Instagram available no matter what site you’re already visiting. If you find yourself reflexively checking for new posts, the updated browser might be worth a look.

In this article: OPERA, browser, web, instagram, Social network, Social media, social networking, mac, Linux, Windows, news, gear
