Overwatch 2 may test a return to six-player teams

Blizzard has provided an update that will be music to the ears of many Overwatch 2 fans. The publisher plans to experiment with a range of team compositions beyond the role-locked 5v5 format that the game currently has. That includes a potential revival of six-player teams from the original Overwatch.

"The community has, juuuust once or twice, suggested a test," Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller wrote in a blog post. "Why not put various forms of 6v6 in the game in order to gauge the results? We agree, and based on your feedback, we’re exploring how we can test different forms of 6v6 in the game to gauge the results."

Keller is quick to point out that it may take some time before the team runs a 6v6 trial. Overwatch 2 was designed from the ground up for five-player teams, with hero balancing and map designs (and redesigns) taking into account the reduced damage mitigation from having one fewer tank on each side.

There are technical considerations here too, as features such as visual upgrades, more technically demanding hero kits and the ability to see outlines of allies through walls impact Overwatch 2's performance. As such, shifting from 10-player to 12-player lobbies could have a negative impact on performance, particularly on older or less-powerful systems.

"Overwatch is a fast-paced game, and maintaining a game that runs smoothly across all our platforms is important for the player’s experience," Keller wrote. "While a limited-time test could arrive sooner, the team is still investigating exactly how long it would take to permanently increase performance across the game. This would be a large effort that would most likely take at least several seasons to accomplish."

The possibility of lengthier queue times is also a concern if 6v6 tests are a success and the format sticks around in some way for the long haul. Keller's blog post is a lengthy read , but well worth taking the time to check out if you're interested in how we ended up at 5v5 with players locked to specific roles in the core modes. One of the reasons why Blizzard ditched a tank from each team with the launch of Overwatch 2 two years ago was that it was the least popular of the three roles, with damage in first place and support in between. Having one fewer tank has helped to reduce queue times across the board.

Keller notes that his team does have some ideas about how to tackle potentially longer queue times if 6v6 returns for the long haul, but it wasn't a problem that was solved in the past and it's not a sure thing that the fresh strategies will work. "Is there a world where people are willing to live with long queue times to play this format? Maybe, but that’s a pretty risky move to make," Keller wrote. "We also have tens of millions of new players that have only played 5v5. We want to be openly mindful not to frustrate those who like the game as it is today."

There are other reasons why Blizzard changed to a 5v5 format including that it wasn't necessarily fun to play against a team that used two shield-based tanks. Chokepoints could feel oppressive with two tanks blocking the path. Dropping one of them and placing more of an emphasis on things like flanking, individual impact and a little thing called first-person shooting (with more opportunities to actually shoot at opponents instead of barriers) was designed to make gameplay more fluid and fun. Team fights with multiple tanks on each side also were often a war of attrition until ultimate abilities became available, especially during the infamous GOATS meta .

Still, many fans spent years playing the game in groups of six, and having to lose one of those from the gang with the shift to 5v5 sucked for a lot of people. Plus, the synergy of two tanks could make for really fun moments — the Earthshatter/D.Va Bomb combo was always a personal favorite. Given that Blizzard has always prided itself on taking player feedback into account and fostering the concept of building Overwatch 2 together with the fans, it's great to see that the team is willing to at least test how 6v6 could work in the modern landscape.

However, 6v6 isn't the only alternate approach to the current team composition that Blizzard plans to try. "Besides running experiments with 6v6, we’d like to run some that re-examine the ways we tried solving previous problems, specifically with the goal of bringing some of the freedom back to an Overwatch match without the severity of issues that accompanied it," Keller wrote. "For instance, we think there could be other ways of putting a team together that aren’t quite as rigid as a set composition, but not as loose as Open Queue." Blizzard will try at least one version of this idea in an experimental Quick Play mode during Season 13, which will take place this fall.

Any permanent changes to the current format, whether or not that means a shift back to 6v6, won't happen overnight. Blizzard would run any 6v6 tests for a few weeks at a time to gauge feedback from players, and then see how that format impacts the game beyond core gameplay, such as in arcade modes.

"We’d take the lessons from this playtest to see what we can learn about the mode within the current game ecosystem and for the future of Overwatch," Keller wrote. "We would reflect carefully on the learnings from whatever test we run and explore how to best give players what's being asked for. Whether that’s a world of 5v5, 6v6 or even both, is for future us to figure out."