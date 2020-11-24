Latest in Gear

Image credit: Owlet

The Owlet 3rd-gen smart baby sock is $75 off for Black Friday

New parents will want to check out all of Owlet’s on-sale devices.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Owlet Smart Sock 3
Owlet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Owlet makes one of the few infant wearables: a smart “sock” that wraps around a baby’s foot and sends readings back to an app. They also make a more standard camera that can work with the app to provide a 1080p video feed. If someone you love has a newborn, Owlet’s Black Friday sale could give you the opportunity to save money while giving them a solid gift.

The company is currently running a sale on most of its product line including the Duo, which packages the newest smart sock with the company’s baby-monitor camera. The Duo is on sale for $324, which is a whopping $125 off its normal price. The 3rd gen sock alone is $75 off its regular $299 price point, bringing it to a record low. The stand-alone Cam is $50 off, bringing it down to $99. 

Buy Owlet Duo at Owlet - $324 Buy Owlet 3rd-gen sock at Amazon - $224 Buy Owlet Cam at Amazon - $99

When we reviewed the recently redesigned 3rd gen Owlet smart sock baby monitor earlier this year, we saw a lot of overall improvements across the product. The base station was smaller (and less distractingly bright), the sensor was more accurate and the battery now charges wirelessly. However, the sock itself didn’t seem to fit better -- and a slipped sock often produced error readings which can be alarming. But overall the system was popular and gave new parents we spoke to  peace of mind. 

We haven’t yet reviewed the Owlet Cam, but it features 1080p video with night vision and two-way audio over an encrypted WiFi connection. It sends sound and movement notifications while the Sock provides data on heart rate and pulse ox. This gives parents information on their baby’s physical readings as well as a visual feed on their movements in a crib or bassinet. That might be more data than some parents require, but for others it might be an ideal way to cover all their baby-monitoring bases. 

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

In this article: commerce, engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, Owlet Smart Sock 3, Owlet, holidaydeal20, bfcm20, VMHoliday2020, holiday20, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Sony says the PS5 would still be sold out without a pandemic

Sony says the PS5 would still be sold out without a pandemic

View
Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

View
Watch a Porsche Taycan break the Guinness World Record for an EV drift

Watch a Porsche Taycan break the Guinness World Record for an EV drift

View
Logitech's Folio Touch iPad keyboard is cheaper and more versatile than Apple's

Logitech's Folio Touch iPad keyboard is cheaper and more versatile than Apple's

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr