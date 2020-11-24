The Owlet 3rd-gen smart baby sock is $75 off for Black Friday

Buy Owlet Duo at Owlet - $324 Buy Owlet 3rd-gen sock at Amazon - $224 Buy Owlet Cam at Amazon - $99

When we reviewed the recently redesigned 3rd gen Owlet smart sock baby monitor earlier this year, we saw a lot of overall improvements across the product. The base station was smaller (and less distractingly bright), the sensor was more accurate and the battery now charges wirelessly. However, the sock itself didn’t seem to fit better -- and a slipped sock often produced error readings which can be alarming. But overall the system was popular and gave new parents we spoke to peace of mind.

We haven’t yet reviewed the Owlet Cam, but it features 1080p video with night vision and two-way audio over an encrypted WiFi connection. It sends sound and movement notifications while the Sock provides data on heart rate and pulse ox. This gives parents information on their baby’s physical readings as well as a visual feed on their movements in a crib or bassinet. That might be more data than some parents require, but for others it might be an ideal way to cover all their baby-monitoring bases.

