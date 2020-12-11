Owlet knocks $75 off its Monitor Duo today and tomorrow

Owlet’s wearable smart sock for infants can keep track of a baby’s heart rate and respiration, and will relay that information back to an app on a parent or caretaker's smartphone to provide vital stats and peace of mind. While our testing found it can be tricky to fit a sock onto an infant, and that false alerts were common, the 3rd generation smart sock made thoughtful improvements from the previous versions of the wearable. Combined with the company’s 1080p video camera, the Duo is a good gift for new parents, parents-to-be or parents looking for an upgrade to their current baby monitor.

