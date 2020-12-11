Today and tomorrow Owlet is having a sale on the 3rd-generation smart sock and camera Duo package. Using the code LASTCHANCE2020 at checkout will save you $75 off the Duo’s $399 price tag, bringing it down to $324. A limited-edition leopard-pattern sock comes with the purchase of the Duo. There’s also a sale on the smart sock alone which will also take $75 off the price of the $299, 3rd-gen wearable and one for the stand-alone camera which will bring that device’s price down $50 to $99. All three sales can be viewed here on Owlet’s website.
Owlet knocks $75 off its Monitor Duo today and tomorrow
That's a record low and you'll get a free gift, too.
Sponsored Links
Owlet’s wearable smart sock for infants can keep track of a baby’s heart rate and respiration, and will relay that information back to an app on a parent or caretaker's smartphone to provide vital stats and peace of mind. While our testing found it can be tricky to fit a sock onto an infant, and that false alerts were common, the 3rd generation smart sock made thoughtful improvements from the previous versions of the wearable. Combined with the company’s 1080p video camera, the Duo is a good gift for new parents, parents-to-be or parents looking for an upgrade to their current baby monitor.
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.