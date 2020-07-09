Here's 10 minutes of 'Paper Mario: The Origami King' gameplay

Paper Mario: The Origami King is quietly terrifying. Its story involves threats of grievous torture, a megalomaniacal dictator bent on ruination, and the murder of the soul. Thankfully though, everything and every character in the game is made out of paper, which makes all of this charming, rather than frightful. Classic Nintendo.
Paper Mario: The Origami King hits the Switch on July 17th. Until then, take a peek at 10 minutes of gameplay from the title’s early stages, including some of the position-based battle mechanics.