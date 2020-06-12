'Paper Mario: The Origami King' will have you battling office supplies

Boss battles add another twist to the combat system. Instead of starting at the center of the circle, Mario will need to work his way from the outside in. To do damage to the boss in the middle, you'll need to chart a path so that Mario can avoid any attacks that come his way. The bosses are part of a group called the Legion of Stationery, with each one modeled after a piece of office supply. In the trailer, we see Mario take on a case of colored pencils. Later, a purple tape dispenser does its worst against Mario's paper form.

In between battles, Mario will be able to find hidden Toads. Thanks to the Origami King, they'll be disguised as objects in the game world, and you'll have to cast a keen eye to find them. The Toads you find will assist you in latter battles. The trailer also provides a glimpse at some of the locations Mario will visit on his adventure. It's a varied collection of locales, with Nintendo promising a ninja-filled mansion, a serene autumn mountain and more.

Nintendo will release Paper Mario: The Origami King on the Switch on July 17th. Sony's Ghost of Tsushima comes out on the same day.