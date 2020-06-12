'Paper Mario: The Origami King' will have you battling office supplies

Nintendo has released a new trailer detailing Paper Mario: The Origami King's positioning-based combat system. The upcoming title shakes up the traditional Paper Mario affair with a new ring-based battle mechanic. Mario starts each conflict at the center of a circle, surrounded by multiple enemies on all sides. You can turn the odds in his favor by rotating and sliding the rings on the outer parts of the circle.
Where some strategy comes into play is that each turn you'll have a limited amount of ring moves and time to execute a plan of attack. Mario's abilities are most effective when you can position enemies in certain formations. For example, the plumber's boot stomp is best used against a long line of foes, while his hammer strike can take out several bunched up enemies in a frontal cone.