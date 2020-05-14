'Ghost of Tsushima' will feature black-and-white samurai cinema mode

You’ll have to follow the wind and the wild animals to find new places and points of interest in the world of the Ghost of Tsushima. That’s one of the gameplay elements Sucker Punch Productions showcased during Sony’s latest State of Play episode, which lasted 18 minutes and revealed more of what you can expect from the samurai action-adventure title.

The developer also showed the differences in Jin’s, the protagonist’s, fighting styles. When fighting as an honorable samurai, Jin can challenge enemies in a lethal standoff. But as a “Ghost” that’s willing to do anything to drive away Tsushima’s Mongol invaders, he can strike in the dead of night and use dirty tricks to his advantage.