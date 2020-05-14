Watch Sony's 'Ghost of Tsushima' State of Play special here at 4PM ET

Sony’s PS4 may be on its way out, but the forthcoming samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima means it’s set to have a pretty magnificent swansong. And today, we’ll get an extended peek of its gameplay thanks to PlayStation’s latest episode of State of Play. In a blog post, the company says we can expect a whopping 18 minutes of new gameplay footage, including exploration, combat and more — all showing off Sucker Punch’s gorgeous open-world epic ahead of its release on July 17th.

There’s not been a lot of activity around the game since it was first revealed at E3 2018, although the ongoing coronavirus situation meant its original release date of June 26th was pushed back a few weeks. It’s set to be the PS4’s last major hurrah before the PS5 arrives later this year, and looking at the limited material we’ve seen so far, it’s not holding anything back. As such, PlayStation was mindful to note in its blog post that there definitely won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode — it’s all about Ghost of Tsushima. Catch the broadcast below at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.