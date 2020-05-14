Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sucker Punch/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Watch Sony's 'Ghost of Tsushima' State of Play special here at 4PM ET

18 minutes of gameplay footage is on tap.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
38m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Ghost of Tsushima
Sucker Punch/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony’s PS4 may be on its way out, but the forthcoming samurai adventure Ghost of Tsushima means it’s set to have a pretty magnificent swansong. And today, we’ll get an extended peek of its gameplay thanks to PlayStation’s latest episode of State of Play. In a blog post, the company says we can expect a whopping 18 minutes of new gameplay footage, including exploration, combat and more — all showing off Sucker Punch’s gorgeous open-world epic ahead of its release on July 17th.

There’s not been a lot of activity around the game since it was first revealed at E3 2018, although the ongoing coronavirus situation meant its original release date of June 26th was pushed back a few weeks. It’s set to be the PS4’s last major hurrah before the PS5 arrives later this year, and looking at the limited material we’ve seen so far, it’s not holding anything back. As such, PlayStation was mindful to note in its blog post that there definitely won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode — it’s all about Ghost of Tsushima. Catch the broadcast below at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

In this article: Ghost of Tsushima, PlayStation, PS4, PS5, State of Play, gameplay, footage, sucker punch, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Epic Game Store's Mega Sale is back, and 'GTA V' is free

Epic Game Store's Mega Sale is back, and 'GTA V' is free

View
Balmuda's $329 steam-based toaster finally arrives in the US

Balmuda's $329 steam-based toaster finally arrives in the US

View
The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

The Boring Company completes excavation of its Las Vegas tunnels

View
VanMoof’s S3 e-bike is better, cheaper, and just as stylish

VanMoof’s S3 e-bike is better, cheaper, and just as stylish

View
Epic Games throws down an ultimatum for Steam

Epic Games throws down an ultimatum for Steam

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr