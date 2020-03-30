Nintendo is reportedly planning to remaster classic Mario games this year

While several old Mario games are already available on the console through the NES and SNES Switch Online services, Nintendo plans to remaster "most" of the Mario back catalog, according to Video Games Chronicle. The titles include Super Mario Galaxy and a deluxe version of Super Mario 3D World, Eurogamer reports, with the latter including some additional levels. A new Paper Mario game is also said to be in development, along with re-releases of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine.

It seems Nintendo aimed to reveal its Super Mario 35th anniversary plans at E3, but that show isn't taking place this year owing to coronavirus concerns. Instead, Nintendo might make its announcements through a digital presentation. So, it might be preparing a heck of a Nintendo Direct for June.