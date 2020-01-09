'Paper Mario: The Origami King' arrives on Nintendo Switch on July 17th

It looks like the reports about 2020 being the year of Mario weren’t overstating things. Nintendo has announced a new Paper Mario game, and you won't have to wait long to play it. Paper Mario: The Origami King will launch on the company’s Switch console on July 17th.

If the trailer is any indication, expect a beautiful new rendition of the role-playing series and a lot of paper-related puns along the way. This time around Browser isn't the antagonist; in fact, you can catch a glimpse of him helping Mario out during one of the screens shown in the trailer. The Origami King also features a new ring-based combat system that Nintendo promises will put your puzzle-solving skills to the test.