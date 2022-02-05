Peacock's latest update includes a 'Key Plays' feature for Premier League games

When you start watching a match late, the platform will play highlights to catch you up.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|05.02.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
May 2nd, 2022
In this article: news, Television, entertainment, nbc, Peacock, streaming, streaming video
Peacock Key Plays
NBCUniversal

Alongside the news that Peacock will begin streaming Lionsgate movies in 2024, NBCUniversal announced a new update for the platform. The next time you open the app on your TV, you’ll notice the company has moved the navigation bar to the left-hand side of the interface. 

Peacock UI update
NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal says the tweak will help users more quickly and easily access all the content you can find on Peacock. At the same time, the company has refreshed the browser interface so that every catalog entry includes a synopsis and trailer. You can also start watching something without leaving the page.

But the most significant change is the addition of a feature called Key Plays tied to Peacock’s offering of Premier League games. When you start watching a match late, the platform will show highlights so that you can quickly catch up with what happened on the pitch before you tuned in. Ultimately, it’s not the most exciting update, but if you find yourself using Peacock frequently, you'll appreciate the improvements all the same. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget