Peacock's latest update includes a 'Key Plays' feature for Premier League games

Alongside the news that Peacock will begin streaming Lionsgate movies in 2024, NBCUniversal announced a new update for the platform. The next time you open the app on your TV, you’ll notice the company has moved the navigation bar to the left-hand side of the interface.

NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal says the tweak will help users more quickly and easily access all the content you can find on Peacock. At the same time, the company has refreshed the browser interface so that every catalog entry includes a synopsis and trailer. You can also start watching something without leaving the page.

But the most significant change is the addition of a feature called Key Plays tied to Peacock’s offering of Premier League games. When you start watching a match late, the platform will show highlights so that you can quickly catch up with what happened on the pitch before you tuned in. Ultimately, it’s not the most exciting update, but if you find yourself using Peacock frequently, you'll appreciate the improvements all the same.