'Persona 5 Strikers' comes to the West on February 23rd, 2021

Phantom Thieves, it’s (almost) time to steal a few more hearts. Today, publisher Atlus confirmed that Persona 5 Strikers will be released in the West on February 23rd, 2021. It will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (we assume the latter will be backwards compatible for people who have already made the jump to PlayStation 5.) The release date isn’t a huge surprise, given Atlus accidentally uploaded an announcement video to YouTube last week. (It was quickly removed but some outlets were able to download a copy before it disappeared from the web.) Still, fans of the Persona franchise will welcome the now-official confirmation.

Persona 5 Strikers is set after the events of Persona 5, a critically-acclaimed JRPG that was released for the PS4 in 2016. Atlus has since released Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, a rhythm game for the PS4 and PS Vita, and Persona 5 Royal, a special version of the original JRPG that features new characters, locations and story events. The Persona 5 cast also appeared in Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, a dungeon crawler for the Nintendo 3DS. Persona 5 Strikers — originally released in Japan as Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers — is a hack-and-slash co-developed by Omega Force, the studio behind the Dynasty Warriors franchise. The latter also worked on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for Nintendo Switch.