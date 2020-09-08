Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo

'Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity' is a hack-and-slash 'Breath of the Wild' prequel

The game arrives on Switch on November 20th.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
48m ago
Comments
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Nintendo

Nintendo is still working on its Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, but in the meantime, it has another related title to announce. Today, the company revealed that it’s working on a prequel: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The game is set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and will tell the story of the Great Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors originally came out in 2014, and within a few months, it shipped a million units worldwide. The new game combines Hyrule Warriors gameplay style with the Breath of the Wild world, graphics and dialogue. The Hyrule and Zelda development teams worked closely together, and Nintendo hopes the new mashup will provide something for fans of both games.

Age of Calamity will arrive on Switch on November 20th, and we can expect another update later this month.

In this article: nintendo, switch, hyrule warriors, age of calamity, zelda, trailer, prequel, breath of the wild, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Xbox Series S is official, tiny and will only cost $299

Xbox Series S is official, tiny and will only cost $299

View
TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading

TikTok is trying to stop a suicide video from spreading

View
Apple will reveal its new iPhones on September 15th

Apple will reveal its new iPhones on September 15th

View
Xbox Series X will reportedly cost $499 and arrive November 10th

Xbox Series X will reportedly cost $499 and arrive November 10th

View
Crowdfunded dongle brings wireless Android Auto to more cars

Crowdfunded dongle brings wireless Android Auto to more cars

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr