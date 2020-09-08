'Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity' is a hack-and-slash 'Breath of the Wild' prequel

Nintendo is still working on its Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, but in the meantime, it has another related title to announce. Today, the company revealed that it’s working on a prequel: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. The game is set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and will tell the story of the Great Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors originally came out in 2014, and within a few months, it shipped a million units worldwide. The new game combines Hyrule Warriors gameplay style with the Breath of the Wild world, graphics and dialogue. The Hyrule and Zelda development teams worked closely together, and Nintendo hopes the new mashup will provide something for fans of both games.