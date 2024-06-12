Pick up this Anker magnetic power bank for only $31

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Anker 334 MagGo magnetic power bank is on sale via Amazon for just $31. That’s a discount of over 20 percent and a record low price for this particular model. The sale even applies to all of the available color options, five in all, which is something of a rarity.

Let’s go over some of the features. This device boasts a 10,000mAh capacity, which should allow for around 20 extra hours of smartphone use. It charges wirelessly with 10N of magnetic force and can both juice up your phone and charge itself simultaneously, when plugged into some power.

It’s also pretty small, easily fitting into a pocket or bag, and downright cute. The varied color options help with that. There are integrated temperature sensors to prevent overheating and handy LED lights on the exterior to let you know when it's charging.

This is, more or less, an entry-level power bank, so it doesn’t have some of the high-tech bells and whistles of its more expensive cousins. It can’t charge multiple items at once, like some of the 3-in-1 products out there, and takes around four hours to fully charge a modern smartphone. Still, it is an Anker product, and the company makes good chargers and power banks.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.