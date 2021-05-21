Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ndemic Creations

Plague Inc.'s new 'The Cure' mode is free until the coronavirus pandemic ends

Direct the world's pandemic response from your phone.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
37m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Plague Inc: The Cure
Ndemic Creations

Announced back in March, Plague Inc.’s The Cure update is now available on iOS and Android. The new mode reverses the title’s usual gameplay loop in which you design a virus to wipe out the human race. Instead, you’ll need to implement measures such as contract tracing while teams of scientists work on a vaccine. Developer Ndemic Creations worked with experts from organizations like the World Health Organization and the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network to make the mode a realistic reflection of the work that goes into stopping a global pandemic — though the studio is quick to note Plague Inc. is “not a scientific simulation.”

Still, scientists believe The Cure will be a helpful learning tool. “Games like Plague Inc: The Cure represent an incredibly important medium for education and public awareness that can be used to show the world the steps needed to address similar global health threats and their associated complexities,” said Richard Hatchett, the CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). 

Ndemic Creations says the Plague Inc: The Cure will be free to download until COVID-19 is under control. The update is coming to PC and consoles “soon.”

In this article: coronavirus, Covid-19, video games, mobile, mobile gaming, plague inc, who, World Health Organization, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

View
Apple's Gatekeeper issues might have slowed down your Mac earlier

Apple's Gatekeeper issues might have slowed down your Mac earlier

View
The PS5 will only be sold online on launch day

The PS5 will only be sold online on launch day

View
macOS Big Sur is out now

macOS Big Sur is out now

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr