    Engadget Podcast: Diving into everything Samsung (and the Pixel 4a)

    We chat about the Galaxy Note 20, Z Fold 2 and more!
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    1h ago
    It’s a jam-packed week of news thanks to Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Cherlynn and Devindra chat about the Galaxy Note (and Ultra!), the Z Fold 2, Tab S7 and S7+, Watch 3 and Buds Live. Whew. And they still find time to go into Cherlynn’s glowing Pixel 4a review, and the crazy Microsoft/Tiktok deal and Trump’s latest attempt to block Chinese companies.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: podcast, engadgetpodcast, theengadgetpodcast, Pixel 4a, Samsung, Galaxy note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galazy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, news, gear
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
