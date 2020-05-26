'Pokémon Go' will better blend AR creatures into the real world

Pokémon Go’s augmented reality effect has always been a bit underwhelming when critters tend to float in front of objects, but Niantic hopes to make it more immersive. It’s testing a Reality Blending feature that will use newer AR functionality to hide your Buddy Pokémon behind trees and other real-world objects. The current effect isn’t quite as convincing as the image above would have you belive (it’s a bit crude), but it’s less jarring than no object recognition at all.

The initial testing will be limited to a handful of random Android players using the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, Pixel 3 and Pixel 4. Niantic plans to expand the feature to other devices going forward. With that said, we can’t imagine the company being in a rush when the pandemic still dictates avoiding other people.