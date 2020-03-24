Latest in Gaming

Image credit:

Pokémon Go gets easier and cheaper to play while you're stuck at home

The game now offers 1 PokéCoin bundles and an overview of the latest news.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
58m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Niantic

It could be tough getting enough Poké Balls when you have to stay at home and can't visit PokéStops. To make sure you have enough balls to catch monsters with, Niantic has started selling a 100-Poké Ball bundle for 1 PokéCoin in the Pokémon Go shop. The company has launched a rotating 1 PokéCoin bundle that will change every week and will be available as one-time purchases. It's also increasing daily bonuses and giving you three times the Stardust and XP for your first catch of the day, as well as adjusting the number of gifts you can open in a day to 30.

In additio, Niantic has also launched a new feature called Today View that shows the latest things you should know about Pokémon Go. It displays the latest and upcoming events you can participate in, the Pokémon you have in gyms, as well as your spin and catch streaks.

Unfortunately, the company had to cancel Raid Hour and Lugia Raid Week, which was scheduled to begin today and would've given you the chance to catch the legendary diving Pokémon. You can, however, still get Cobalion as a Go Battle League reward until March 31st, 2020.

In this article: gaming, mobile, pokemongo
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The next Mars rover will be named 'Perseverance'

The next Mars rover will be named 'Perseverance'

View
T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

View
Explore Mars with a 1.8-billion-pixel panorama from the Curiosity rover

Explore Mars with a 1.8-billion-pixel panorama from the Curiosity rover

View
ER docs don smart rings to better predict COVID-19 infections

ER docs don smart rings to better predict COVID-19 infections

View
The Koenigsegg Gemera is a four-seater hybrid with 31 miles of EV-only range

The Koenigsegg Gemera is a four-seater hybrid with 31 miles of EV-only range

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr