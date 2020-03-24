Pokémon Go gets easier and cheaper to play while you're stuck at home

Trainers, we've made changes to @PokemonGoApp until further notice, including adjusting gifts and adding Weekly bundles for 1 PokéCoin (featuring 100 Poké Balls this week), see the full list of changes here:https://t.co/Mz626yqg4t — Niantic, Inc. (@NianticLabs) March 23, 2020

In additio, Niantic has also launched a new feature called Today View that shows the latest things you should know about Pokémon Go. It displays the latest and upcoming events you can participate in, the Pokémon you have in gyms, as well as your spin and catch streaks.

Exciting news, Trainers! You will soon be able to view...

⭐ Ongoing events

⭐ Live bonuses

⭐ Daily streaks

...and more, all in-game!



We're happy to introduce our brand-new feature, the Today View. Learn more: https://t.co/ORCEettow2 pic.twitter.com/dLSaFPqF9k — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 24, 2020

Unfortunately, the company had to cancel Raid Hour and Lugia Raid Week, which was scheduled to begin today and would've given you the chance to catch the legendary diving Pokémon. You can, however, still get Cobalion as a Go Battle League reward until March 31st, 2020.