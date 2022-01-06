'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' are coming to Switch on November 18th

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the next mainline entries in GameFreak’s long-running RPG series, will come to Nintendo Switch on November 18th, The Pokémon Company announced today. In addition to including new creatures to catch, the two games will feature four-player multiplayer, allowing you and your friends to experience the game’s new region together. That’s notable because developer Game Freak has promised Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will represent its first true open-world experience after the studio began dabbling with the format with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus at the start of the year.

In another first for the series, the two games will feature different professors. And wouldn’t you know it, they’re both attractive and causing a stir among the Pokémon community. Typical. On top of Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, the three new starters Game Freak revealed in February, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will add Smoliv, Pawmi and the pleasantly plump Lechonk to the franchise’s expanding roster. As for the new legendaries, they’re known as Koraidon and Miraidon, and they’ll grace the covers of the games. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available to pre-order from the Nintendo eShop starting today.