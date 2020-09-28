Pokémon Sword and Shield's second expansion arrives October 22nd

The second expansion for Pokémon Sword and Shield, "The Crown Tundra" (TCT), will arrive on October 22nd. TCT will take players to a new wintry area of the Galar region named for the expansion’s title. The news dropped during a presentation on The Pokémon Company's YouTube channel, which also detailed a new “Galarian Star Tournament” available in the update.
Perhaps the biggest feature of the update is that you’ll be able to catch every Legendary Pokémon from previous mainline games in Dynamax Adventure Raids. The company had previously announced four new Legendaries coming with the expansion, but with this addition many more will be catachable. The Pokémon Company is also going to be sending out “a plethora of Pikachu” to expansion pass players as mystery gifts.