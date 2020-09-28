Pokémon Sword and Shield's second expansion arrives October 22nd

Separately, an update to Nintendo's paid subscription app Pokémon Home will let you transfer Pokémon you've caught in the Go mobile game to Sword or Shield via the cloud service. Taking advantage of this feature will net you a special Melmetal which is capable of Gigantamaxing. (If you’re not following this at all, this article probably isn’t for you.)

TCT is the second expansion to Sword and Shield, which were released in November 2019 amid controversy about its shrunken Pokédex. (We loved it anyway.) The first new expansion and area, The Isle of Armor, arrived back in June. Both are part of the game's $30 expansion pass, although Nintendo will sell a bundle including either Sword or Shield and all expansions from November 6th.

Finally, there is, for some reason, a Pokémon-themed music video for a Bump of Chicken song to commemorate the release of TCT. It's pretty great.