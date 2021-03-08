'Pokémon Unite' update levels the playing field ahead of mobile release

Pokémon Unite is getting an update just over a month after it landed on the Switch. The free-to-play battle arena game pits two teams of five players against each other in ten-minute brawls. Ahead of its arrival on mobiles in September, the Unite update is aimed at adjusting the balance of battles.

As a result, over a dozen Pokémon are getting tweaks to their stats that reduce things like attack damage and HP restoration and fix bugs. They include Charizard, Talonflame, Venusaur, Absol, Wigglytuff, Eldegoss, Cinderace, Gengar, Zeraora, Cramorant, Machamp, Lucario, Greninja and Alolan Ninetails.

The update lands August 4th at 3AM ET. You can also expect a special spectate feature test release as well as text fixes. Check out the full patch notes via the link above. Of course, players also have the mobile release to look forward to next month, with plans for cross-platform play between the Switch and smartphones. Those who log in to a Nintendo Account or Pokémon Trainer Club account will also be able to cross save their game data and progress on any device.