'Pokémon Unite' is a free-to-start MOBA for Nintendo Switch and mobile

Defense of the Pokemon.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
47m ago
Pokemon Unite
The Pokemon Company

On Wednesday, The Pokémon Company showed off Pokémon Unite, a new real-time strategy game that will pit teams of five players against one another. If you’ve played a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) like League of Legends or Dota 2, anytime in the last couple of years, Pokémon Unite will sound familiar. Instead of picking a hero or champion, you’ll choose a Pokémon at the start of a game. As a match progresses, you’ll unlock new abilities for that Pokémon.

Tencent’s TiMi Studios is developing the game. In the west, the studio is best known for its work on Call of Duty: Mobile. Pokémon Unite will be free-to-start and available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, with crossplay support included.

The Pokémon Company didn’t say when the game will launch. But between a new Pokémon Snap game and the recent release of Sword and Shield DLC, fans of the series have a lot to look forward to over the next couple of months.

