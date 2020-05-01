Dota 2's biggest esports tournament will likely be pushed back until 2021

Valve has announced that the 2020 edition of its massive The International Dota 2 tournament will likely be delayed until 2021. The tournament was set to take place this August in Stockholm, with last year’s Shanghai tournament boasting the richest prize pool in esports of more than $30 million.
“We have been exploring various date possibilities, but it is likely that the event will need to happen in 2021,” Valve’s Dota 2 team wrote. “Given the highly volatile landscape for local gathering restrictions, virus trajectory, and global travel policies, we don’t expect to have enough confidence to communicate firm dates in the near future. In the meantime, we are working on restructuring the DPC season for the fall, and will be providing more information as soon as we have it.”