The Polestar 3 electric SUV will start at $85,300 when it arrives in late 2023

Polestar has finally taken the wraps off its first electric SUV. The newly official Polestar 3 is now set to reach customers in the fourth quarter of 2023 with a starting price of $85,300 in the US. Pre-orders are available now. While that places the EV firmly in luxury territory, there will be a few advantages that could help it stand out.

To begin, the Polestar 3 will promise solid performance. The Volvo offshoot is touting an early estimate of 379 miles of range (using WLTP testing methods) thanks to the 111kWh battery pack. We'd expect a more modest EPA rating in the US, but that still suggests the vehicle could beat the 305 miles of Mercedes' more expensive EQS SUV. Polestar also claims a 0-62MPH time of 5 seconds from the 483HP dual motor system (4.7 seconds and 510HP with the $6,000 Performance Pack), a 130MPH top speed and 250kW fast charging support.

More importantly, there's plenty of technology on deck. The standard Polestar 3 comes with a host of cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors to offer safety features borrowed from Volvo, including interior radar to warn when children are still in the back seats. You can also order an as yet unpriced Pilot Pack with LiDAR that lays the groundwork for self-driving features.

You'll find significantly more processing power inside, too. The 14.5-inch infotainment display will take advantage of a "next-generation" Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, and this is Polestar's first model to use an NVIDIA Drive computer to power driver assist features. The Plus Pack and regular Pilot Pack will be included with this initial model year, bringing features like a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system (complete with Dolby Atmos), a heads-up display and driver aids for highways and parking.

Polestar

The Polestar 3 may not hit its stride until mid-2024, when the brand expects to start US production in South Carolina. However, it already signifies the start of a new chapter. Polestar has been a one-EV car company until now — there was no reason to bother if you wanted anything other than a Model 3-rivalling sedan. Between this, the upscale Polestar 5 sedan and Polestar 6 convertible, the badge is targeting a considerably wider (if still well-off) audience.