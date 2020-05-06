Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Volvo/Luminar

Volvo will sell cars with built-in LiDAR beginning in 2022

It’s partnering with Luminar to make its SPA vehicles hardware-ready.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
54m ago
Comments
10 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Luminar roofline LiDAR integration
Volvo/Luminar

Volvo plans to equip its vehicles with built-in LiDAR beginning in 2022. The automaker is working with Luminar and says its next generation Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2) vehicles will be hardware-ready. The cars won’t be fully self-driving, but it’s a step in that direction.

Luminar’s LiDAR will be available as a rooftop add-on. Customers will be able to opt into the Highway Pilot feature, which enables fully autonomous highway driving, once the feature is verified to be safe for specific geographic locations and conditions. Highway Pilot will use a combination of cameras, radars and back-up systems for steering, braking and battery power.

The two companies have worked together in the past, so the partnership isn’t entirely surprising. In 2018, they joined forces to help LiDAR better understand pedestrian activity. They are also exploring how LiDAR might improve future advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In a press release, Volve said it may equip all future SPA2-based cars with a LiDAR sensor.

Volvo has been pushing ahead with self-driving cars for Uber and China, as well as self-driving buses and trucks that run on NVIDIA tech. It even promised that future fleets will allow you to nap or get extra work done while you commute.

In this article: volvo, luminar, lidar, self-driving, autonomous, cars, vehicles, spa2, highway pilot, news, tomorrow, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
10 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's Surface Book 3 has 10th-gen Intel CPUs and new NVIDIA GPUs

Microsoft's Surface Book 3 has 10th-gen Intel CPUs and new NVIDIA GPUs

View
TiVo's $50 Stream 4K dongle is ready for cord-cutters

TiVo's $50 Stream 4K dongle is ready for cord-cutters

View
RoboCop is coming to 'Mortal Kombat 11' on May 26th

RoboCop is coming to 'Mortal Kombat 11' on May 26th

View
Microsoft's revamped Surface Go 2 gets a larger screen and LTE

Microsoft's revamped Surface Go 2 gets a larger screen and LTE

View
Surface Earbuds finally arrive on May 12th for $199

Surface Earbuds finally arrive on May 12th for $199

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr