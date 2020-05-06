Volvo will sell cars with built-in LiDAR beginning in 2022

Volvo plans to equip its vehicles with built-in LiDAR beginning in 2022. The automaker is working with Luminar and says its next generation Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2) vehicles will be hardware-ready. The cars won’t be fully self-driving, but it’s a step in that direction.

Luminar’s LiDAR will be available as a rooftop add-on. Customers will be able to opt into the Highway Pilot feature, which enables fully autonomous highway driving, once the feature is verified to be safe for specific geographic locations and conditions. Highway Pilot will use a combination of cameras, radars and back-up systems for steering, braking and battery power.