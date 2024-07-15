Prime Day deals include $200 off the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day may technically be two days long, but the discounts actually start before that. As it happens, just before Prime Day gets underway on July 16, we've spotted a decent discount on a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop. This model (we'll get into the specs in a second) is available for a record low price of $2,500 . That's $200 off the regular price of $2,700.

This version of the laptop has a 14-inch QHD+ 240Hz HDR display. Combine that with the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM and most games should look and run very nicely on this system. There's a respectable volume of storage too as it has a 1TB SSD.

We gave the latest Razer Blade 14 a score of 85 in our review . While we feel that it's pricey (this sale will take some of the sting out of that) and the lack of an SD card reader is a disappointment, it's a great gaming laptop overall. It has a great build, strong performance and better-than-anticipated battery life (it ran for a shade under seven hours in our testing). We liked the bright, high-refresh-rate display too and a built-in webcam shutter is always welcome.

In fact, the Razer Blade 14 is our current pick for the best high-end laptop for gaming and school . The blend of power and portability is tough to beat, especially when you factor in Razer's typically robust build quality.

