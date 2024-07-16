Prime Day deals include the Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $50

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Prime members can take half off the Ring Video Doorbell in this Prime Day deal.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell is half off and on sale for only $50. That's the best price we've seen on the 1080p video doorbell that includes motion detection and night vision. The device also supports two-way audio, so you can communicate with anyone approaching your home.

This Ring model is battery-powered, so you won’t need to worry about a complicated wired setup. All you have to do is mount it and connect it to your Wi-Fi network through the Ring app. (You can still hardwire it to your existing doorbell system if you don’t want to bother with occasional recharging.)

When you pair it with the Ring app, you’ll receive notifications when someone rings the bell or triggers its motion sensors. The doorbell works with Alexa, including optional announcements when someone arrives. You can also view its live feed or recordings on Echo devices with screens and Fire TV products.

The doorbell has night vision for clearer shots when it’s dark. In addition, you can manually set its motion zones to avoid streets, sidewalks and other high-traffic areas outside of your home.

The Ring video doorbell comes with a mounting bracket and the tools required to get started. If you’re in a rental, you may want to consider a third-party mount that latches onto the side of your front door without requiring any drilling.

Amazon also has other Ring devices and accessories on sale, including bundles with Ring Chime, Ring Stick Up Cam and more.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.