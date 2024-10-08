Prime Day Kindle deals include discounts on the Scribe, Paperwhite and Paperwhite Kids at up to 32 percent off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Not all of Amazon's ereaders are on sale right now, but these are the best Prime Day Kindle sales we could find.

Ereaders make it easy to take thousands of books with you wherever you go. And with the Libby/Overdrive app, borrowing books from your library for free is dead simple. Some of the best Prime Day deals have alighted on Amazon’s category-dominating Kindle ereaders.

We named the base model Kindle the best budget model in our guide to ereaders . Unfortunately, that model has gone back to full price as of this writing. But the Kindle Scribe , which gets a shoutout in our E Ink tablet roundup, is still discounted. And the ereader that one Engadget editor named the best ereader ever — the Kindle Paperwhite Signature — is also still on sale.

True, a new Amazon-made ereader is likely coming soon, but nothing is yet confirmed. This is still a good opportunity to save on the tried-and-true current models — and Kindles don’t go on sale often. Here are the best October Prime Day Kindle deals we could find.

October Prime Day 2024 Kindle deals

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Amazon Kindles dominate the ereader market, and right now there are four models to choose from. Of course, a new Kindle is likely on the horizon — rumors suggest as much and the last entry in the lineup came over two years ago. But since ereaders aren't as tech-heavy as a tablet, the generational bump may not make as much difference. What you buy today should still serve its basic function —displaying crisp text — for years to come. Here are the best Prime Day Kindle deals.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $125 ($25 off) : The Paperwhite is an upgraded Kindle, adding a larger display, an adjustable warm light and a waterproof build. The flush-front screen makes page turns easier and a faster processor makes that action speedier, too.

Amazon Kindle Scribe for $255 ($85 off): You can write as well as read with this tablet. It has a large 10.2-inch display, auto-adjusting warm front light and an auto-rotating display. It comes with the Basic pen so you can use the notebook feature that even converts handwriting to text.

October Prime Day 2024 Kindle Kids deals

Amazon

Kindles geared towards kids are basically the same thing as their “adult” counterparts, but these come with a cover, extended warranty and a free trial of Amazon Kids+ that lets youngsters access kid-friendly audiobooks, stories and more. Plus they don’t have ads on the lock screen (Amazon makes you pay $20 for that concession on the standard devices).

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $115 ($55 off): The kids edition of the upgraded Paperwhite ereader has a flush-front design, waterproof build and warm front lights for late-night reading. It comes with a cover, a two-year warranty and a year of the kids subscription.

Expired Prime Day deals

Amazon Kindle for $80 ($20 off) : The base-model ereader is our pick for the best budget ereader you can buy. It’s got a clear, 300-ppi screen, long battery life and a display that’s easy to customize to your reading preferences.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.