Prime Day kitchen deals on tech, gadgets, accessories and more during Big Deal Days

If you’re cooking for the holidays or want to get a good gift for a friend who has somehow not yet experienced the delight of an air fryer, Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale has some pretty decent deals on cooking gadgets and kitchen tech.

We’ve got quite a few food lovers on staff at Engadget and many of us have reviewed , tested and even bought for ourselves some of the gear that’s currently on sale. Here’s our list of the best October Prime Big Deal days discounts from brands like Vitamix, Breville, Instant Pot and more.

The best October Prime Day deals on air fryers and Instant Pots

Corsori

Of all the kitchen gadgets in my home, my favorite is my Instant Pot air fryer. Food I would otherwise microwave comes out crisp and far tastier in not much more time. In second place for cooking MVP has to be the classic Instant Pot, which I rely on to keep me in beans and curry. I picked up both after reading our buyer's guides (to air fryers and kitchen tech, respectively) — but I foolishly paid full price. Reader, don’t make my mistake.

The best October Prime Day deals on sous vide machines

As Engadget’s Avery Ellis found out recently, sous vide machines can do far more than just cook a steak. To use her words, they are “Millennial crockpots,” whipping up low-effort meals as needed — and fancier fare when called for.

The best October Prime Day deals on blenders and juicers

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

For soups, sauces, soothies and more, there’s not really a substitute for a good blender. Prime Day is a fine opportunity to upgrade an aging model — or snag one for a home cook you know that could use the extra muscle. A juicer can make it easier (or at least tastier) to get your vitamins. And the one we recommend isn’t a pain to clean.

The best October Prime Day deals on kitchen tech

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget

Here you’ll find all the harder-to-categorize gadgets that make home cooking simpler and more enjoyable. These are the smaller and more specialized devices we’ve tested that have proven their mettle in our own kitchens, or in the case of the pizza oven, the backyard.

