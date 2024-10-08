Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Prime Day laptop deals for 2024: All of the best discounts from Apple, Acer, Lenovo during the Big Deal Days sale
Prime Day laptop deals include some of our favorite machines for more than $500 off.
Laptops can be hard to shop for if you don’t already have your heart set on a MacBook or the latest flagship from Dell or HP. It can also be one of the most expensive tech purchases you make — which is why saving any bit of money you can is a good deal. October Prime Day has brought some solid sales to the laptop department of Amazon, so it’s worthwhile for Prime members thinking about upgrading their daily driver to check out the discounts.
We generally recommend going straight to the manufacturer if you want to really customize your next daily driver. However, if you’re ok getting a pre-configured model, you can find some good discounts on Amazon right now. These are the best October Prime Day deals on laptops we could find.
Prime Day deals on Apple MacBooks
MacBooks are not exempt from our general laptop buying advice: if you want to truly make your next MacBook your own, you should go directly to Apple to get the specs you want. However, you can often find solid deals on entry-level machines at Amazon, and even some configurations with extra storage.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for $749 ($250 off): Despite having a slightly older chipset, the M2 MacBook Air remains a great budget option for most anyone, save those who regularly push their daily driver to the limit with activities like video editing.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air M3 for $849 ($250 off): This is our top pick for the best MacBook you can buy right now thanks to its excellent performance, thin-and-light design, bright screen and comfortable keyboard and trackpad.
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 for $1,300 ($300 off): This Pro-level MacBook is best for creatives and those who regularly need the most power possible from their notebook.
Prime Day deals on Chromebooks
Chromebooks remain affordable alternatives to traditional laptops if you spend most of your time in a browser. But unlike this space a few years ago, there are more high-powered Chromebooks available now than ever before. Prime Day presents a good opportunity to save on all types of Chromebooks, affordable to high-end alike.
Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook for $435 ($34 off): Our top pick for the best Chromebook available right now, this Lenovo laptop impressed us with its solid build quality, good display and solid performance for the price.
Lenovo 15.6-inch IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook for $300 ($100 off): This is a more basic version of one of our favorite Chromebooks and it comes with a 15-inch FHD display, a Pentium N6000 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Acer 14-inch Chromebook Plus 514 for $325 ($55 off): If you're looking for a basic Chromebook that won't break the bank, this is a decent pick thanks to its Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Acer 14-inch Chromebook Spin 714 for $551 ($199 off): This is a big discount on a high-powered Chromebook that has a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 14-inch IPS touchscreen.
Prime Day deals on Windows laptops
There are so many different flavors of Windows laptops out there that it can be hard to choose the best one for you. Whether you've had your eye on a premium gaming machine or an upgraded model that's just a little better than your current daily driver, Prime Day deals on laptops can help you save a bit of cash on your next purchase.
LG 15.6-inch Gram laptop for $1,425 ($575 off): This ultra-thin laptop has a Core Ultra 7, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD, plus a 15-inch FHD OLED screen with a superior contrast ratio and true-to-life colors.
Acer 16-inch Nitro gaming laptop for $800 ($200 off): In addition to a Ryzen 5 7640HS processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, this gaming laptop has 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 16-inch WUXGA screen with a max refresh rate of 165Hz.
Acer 16-inch Predator Triton Neo gaming laptop for $1,500 ($400 off): Along with AI capabilities, you're getting an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD on this 16-inch gaming laptop.
ASUS 16-inch ROG Strix G16 (2024) for $1,100 ($300 off): One of the latest gaming laptops from ASUS, this model runs on an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, plus it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
