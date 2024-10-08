Advertisement
Prime Day laptop deals for 2024: All of the best discounts from Apple, Acer, Lenovo during the Big Deal Days sale

Prime Day laptop deals include some of our favorite machines for more than $500 off.

Those looking to upgrade from an aging laptop should check out the October Prime Day deals on Amazon right now. With the holidays being right around the corner, Amazon typically uses its fall Prime Day event as an unofficial kickoff to the biggest shopping season of the year. That means October Prime Day deals can be the same, or very close to, the discounts we might see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In the laptops department, there are some solid deals to be had this year. We generally recommend going straight to the manufacturer if you want to really customize your next daily driver. However, if you’re ok getting a pre-configured model, you can find some good discounts on Amazon right now. These are the best laptop deals we could find during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Apple MacBook Air M2
Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

MacBooks are not exempt from our general laptop buying advice: if you want to truly make your next MacBook your own, you should go directly to Apple to get the specs you want. However, you can often find solid deals on entry-level machines at Amazon, and even some configurations with extra storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook
Photo by Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Chromebooks remain affordable alternatives to traditional laptops if you spend most of your time in a browser. But unlike this space a few years ago, there are more high-powered Chromebooks available now than ever before. Prime Day presents a good opportunity to save on all types of Chromebooks, affordable to high-end alike.

LG 15.6-inch Gram laptop
Amazon / LG

There are so many different flavors of Windows laptops out there that it can be hard to choose the best one for you. Whether you've had your eye on a premium gaming machine or an upgraded model that's just a little better than your current daily driver, Prime Day deals on laptops can help you save a bit of cash on your next purchase.

