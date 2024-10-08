Prime Day laptop deals for 2024: All of the best discounts from Apple, Acer, Lenovo during the Big Deal Days sale

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Prime Day laptop deals include some of our favorite machines for more than $500 off.

Those looking to upgrade from an aging laptop should check out the October Prime Day deals on Amazon right now. With the holidays being right around the corner, Amazon typically uses its fall Prime Day event as an unofficial kickoff to the biggest shopping season of the year. That means October Prime Day deals can be the same, or very close to, the discounts we might see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In the laptops department, there are some solid deals to be had this year. We generally recommend going straight to the manufacturer if you want to really customize your next daily driver. However, if you’re ok getting a pre-configured model, you can find some good discounts on Amazon right now. These are the best laptop deals we could find during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Prime Day deals on Apple MacBooks

MacBooks are not exempt from our general laptop buying advice: if you want to truly make your next MacBook your own, you should go directly to Apple to get the specs you want. However, you can often find solid deals on entry-level machines at Amazon, and even some configurations with extra storage.

Prime Day deals on Chromebooks

Chromebooks remain affordable alternatives to traditional laptops if you spend most of your time in a browser. But unlike this space a few years ago, there are more high-powered Chromebooks available now than ever before. Prime Day presents a good opportunity to save on all types of Chromebooks, affordable to high-end alike.

Prime Day deals on Windows laptops

There are so many different flavors of Windows laptops out there that it can be hard to choose the best one for you. Whether you've had your eye on a premium gaming machine or an upgraded model that's just a little better than your current daily driver, Prime Day deals on laptops can help you save a bit of cash on your next purchase.

LG 15.6-inch Gram laptop for $1,425 ($575 off): This ultra-thin laptop has a Core Ultra 7, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD, plus a 15-inch FHD OLED screen with a superior contrast ratio and true-to-life colors.

Acer 16-inch Nitro gaming laptop for $800 ($200 off): In addition to a Ryzen 5 7640HS processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, this gaming laptop has 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 16-inch WUXGA screen with a max refresh rate of 165Hz.

Acer 16-inch Predator Triton Neo gaming laptop for $1,500 ($400 off): Along with AI capabilities, you're getting an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD on this 16-inch gaming laptop.

