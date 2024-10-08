Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Prime Day TV deals include sets from LG, Samsung, Sony and more at record-low prices
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale includes a few actually decent discounts on well-reviewed TVs.
Amazon’s October Prime Day sale is here, and it includes several noteworthy price drops on well-reviewed TVs. Not all of the discounts are exclusive to the two-day event, and it’s entirely possible that things will drop lower as we get closer to Black Friday. For now, though, we’re seeing all-time low (or at least near-low) prices on recommended sets from LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense and more. Below we’ve rounded up the best October Prime Day TV deals we can find, and we’ll update this post as we find more. Just note that you need to be a Prime subscriber to access some of the discounts.
Best Prime Day TV deals
Samsung S90D (55") OLED TV for $1,297 ($500 off MSRP): The S90D is notable for using a QD-OLED panel, which blends the typical advantages of an OLED display with a layer of quantum dots. That helps the TV display a wider gamut of more vibrant colors and broadly improve brightness. This discount marks a new low for the 55-inch model and takes $100 off the street price we've seen over the past couple of months. The 65-inch version is also discounted for a low of $1,498. If you want a smaller or extra large size, be aware that the 42-, 48- and 83-models use an inferior WOLED panel, so they won't look as nice.
LG C4 (55”) OLED TV for $1,297 ($703 off): LG’s midrange OLED isn’t quite as bright or color-rich as a QD-OLED TV like the Samsung S90D, but it still offers a superb image with deep black tones, high contrast, clear motion, wide viewing angles and 4K/144Hz support. Its main advantage over the S90D is its support for the popular Dolby Vision HDR format, which isn't available on any Samsung TV. This drop has been available for a few weeks, but it ties the lowest price we’ve found. The 65-inch set is available for $200 more, though that's not quite the best price we've seen.
LG C3 (65") OLED TV for $1,297 ($203 off): The C3 is the predecessor to the C4, having launched in 2023. It should be a slight downgrade from the C4 in terms of brightness and color performance, and it tops out at a 120Hz refresh rate instead of 144Hz, but it isn't a big drop-off on the whole. If you really want to save a couple hundred bucks on a high-quality 65-inch OLED TV, it's likely the better value. This discount is about $200 off the typical street price we've seen in recent months.
LG B4 (55”) OLED TV for $997 ($300 off): The B4 is the entry-level model in LG’s 2024 OLED lineup. It gets you most of the same features as the C4, but it’s less bright across the board, so it’ll work best away from direct sunlight and glare. This deal marks the best price we’ve seen for the 55-inch model. Other sizes are down to all-time lows as well, including the 48-inch set for $700 at Best Buy.
Samsung The Frame TV (55”) + bezel for $998 ($668 off): Samsung’s The Frame series has always been for people who care about their TV’s aesthetic more than its picture quality, as it’s designed to resemble a framed piece of wall art. It’s still pricey for a TV with no local dimming or Dolby Vision HDR, but this deal nevertheless represents the best price we’ve seen for the bundle that includes colored bezel covers. Other sizes are also on sale.
Hisense U7N (65”) QLED TV for $748 ($352 off): The Hisense U7N looks to be one of the better values among this year’s crop of TVs. According to various reviews around the web, it pumps out impressive brightness and contrast for the money, plus it can play in 4K at a 144Hz refresh rate. Its image can wash out when viewed from the side, though, and for gamers, it’s limited to two HDMI 2.1 ports. We saw this deal a couple of times over the summer, but it’s still the lowest price to date for the 65-inch variant.
Sony Bravia 7 (75”) QLED TV for $1,998 ($502 off): The Bravia 7 is a relatively premium non-OLED TV with a mini LED backlight to improve contrast and quantum dots to boost colors. If other Sony TVs are any indication, it should deliver solid color accuracy out of the box and good image processing for lower-resolution content. It only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, its viewing angles are narrow, and it can’t provide the deep black tones of a good OLED set, but it does get brighter. This deal marks a new low for the 75-inch set.
Samsung QN90D (55") QLED TV for $1,298 ($500 off): The QN90D is another premium LED TV for those willing to trade the contrast, colors and viewing angles of an OLED set for much higher brightness. Reviews suggest it's a close rival to the Bravia 7: It lacks Dolby Vision and may not be as accurate, but it has two more HDMI 2.1 ports, which is helpful for gamers with multiple consoles. This deal beats the 55-inch model's previous low by $200.
TCL QM8 (65”) QLED TV for $998 ($502 off): The latest TCL QM8 appears to be a decent alternative to the Hisense U8N — a step-up model from the U7N that’s available for the same price but isn’t significantly discounted as of this writing — if you just want a TV that’s extremely bright, though it has slightly worse contrast according to reviews. This is another discount that ties the lowest price we’ve tracked.
TCL QM7 (55”) QLED TV for $498 ($302 off): The QM7, meanwhile, is more of a competitor to the Hisense U7N. It’s still worth looking to that set’s 55-inch model first, as it should perform better in well-lit rooms. But if you see that the U7N is significantly more expensive, this matches the lowest price we could find for TCL’s model.
TCL Q65 (65”) QLED TV for $430 ($120 off): The TCL Q65 is a fairly basic LED TV in terms of picture quality, though it might appeal to gamers since it can play at a 120Hz refresh rate if you drop the resolution down to 1080p or 1440p. It technically supports Dolby Vision HDR, too, though it doesn’t have the contrast or brightness levels to truly take advantage of it. Still, for a low of $430, the 65-inch model is a decent value. Other sizes are discounted as well; just note that these sets use Amazon’s Fire TV interface.
TCL S5 (55”) LED TV for $265 ($65 off): The S5 is an even more rudimentary set with a 60Hz refresh rate, no local dimming and no HDMI 2.1 ports, but it should be OK if all you need is a usable second (or third) set for the basement or back bedroom. This deal on the 55-inch version comes with $5 of an all-time low and beats the set’s usual street price by $15 or so. It’s another one that ships with the Fire TV interface as standard.
Roku Select Series (55”) LED TV for $260 ($70 off): The Roku Select Series has a similarly budget-level image as the TCL S5, but it might be worth a look if you’d prefer your dirt-cheap TV to run Roku’s OS instead. This is another low, and other sizes are also on sale. If this TV is out of stock at Amazon, note that Best Buy has it for the same price.
Best Prime Day streaming device deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 ($25 off): All Fire TV devices tend to promote Prime Video and other Amazon services above all else, but if you can live with that, the 4K Max runs fast, works with the major HDR formats and supports all the requisite apps. It also performs surprisingly well as a retro gaming device. This deal matches an all-time low.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 ($25 off): If you really want to save $10, the standard Fire TV Stick 4K offers the same core experience as the Max, just with a slightly slower processor, half the internal storage (8GB) and Wi-Fi 6 instead of 6E. This is another joint-low.
Roku Ultra (2024) for $79 ($20 off): Roku’s streamers have a more neutral interface than rivals like the Fire TV Stick; the company’s newest set-top box includes a faster processor, a backlit voice remote and Wi-Fi 6 support on top. This discount represents an all-time low.
