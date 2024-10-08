Prime Day TV deals include sets from LG, Samsung, Sony and more at record-low prices

Amazon’s October Prime Day sale is here, and it includes several noteworthy price drops on well-reviewed TVs. Not all of the discounts are exclusive to the two-day event, and it’s entirely possible that things will drop lower as we get closer to Black Friday. For now, though, we’re seeing all-time low (or at least near-low) prices on recommended sets from LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense and more. Below we’ve rounded up the best October Prime Day TV deals we can find, and we’ll update this post as we find more. Just note that you need to be a Prime subscriber to access some of the discounts.

Samsung S90D (55") OLED TV for $1,297 ($500 off MSRP): The S90D is notable for using a QD-OLED panel, which blends the typical advantages of an OLED display with a layer of quantum dots. That helps the TV display a wider gamut of more vibrant colors and broadly improve brightness. This discount marks a new low for the 55-inch model and takes $100 off the street price we've seen over the past couple of months. The 65-inch version is also discounted for a low of $1,498. If you want a smaller or extra large size, be aware that the 42-, 48- and 83-models use an inferior WOLED panel, so they won't look as nice.

LG C4 (55”) OLED TV for $1,297 ($703 off): LG’s midrange OLED isn’t quite as bright or color-rich as a QD-OLED TV like the Samsung S90D, but it still offers a superb image with deep black tones, high contrast, clear motion, wide viewing angles and 4K/144Hz support. Its main advantage over the S90D is its support for the popular Dolby Vision HDR format, which isn't available on any Samsung TV. This drop has been available for a few weeks, but it ties the lowest price we’ve found. The 65-inch set is available for $200 more, though that's not quite the best price we've seen.

LG C3 (65") OLED TV for $1,297 ($203 off): The C3 is the predecessor to the C4, having launched in 2023. It should be a slight downgrade from the C4 in terms of brightness and color performance, and it tops out at a 120Hz refresh rate instead of 144Hz, but it isn't a big drop-off on the whole. If you really want to save a couple hundred bucks on a high-quality 65-inch OLED TV, it's likely the better value. This discount is about $200 off the typical street price we've seen in recent months.

LG B4 (55”) OLED TV for $997 ($300 off): The B4 is the entry-level model in LG’s 2024 OLED lineup. It gets you most of the same features as the C4, but it’s less bright across the board, so it’ll work best away from direct sunlight and glare. This deal marks the best price we’ve seen for the 55-inch model. Other sizes are down to all-time lows as well, including the 48-inch set for $700 at Best Buy.

Samsung The Frame TV (55”) + bezel for $998 ($668 off): Samsung’s The Frame series has always been for people who care about their TV’s aesthetic more than its picture quality, as it’s designed to resemble a framed piece of wall art. It’s still pricey for a TV with no local dimming or Dolby Vision HDR, but this deal nevertheless represents the best price we’ve seen for the bundle that includes colored bezel covers. Other sizes are also on sale.