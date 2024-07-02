Prime members can get Audible free for three months ahead of Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is later this month, and the retailer has been promoting the big sale with additional discounts with early Prime Day deals. Right now, members of Amazon Prime can snag three months of an Audible Premium Plus subscription for free. This deal runs through July 31.

After the three-month deal, subscriptions will automatically renew at the usual price of $15 per month. But as with any Audible subscription, you can cancel at any time. So if you're an avid audiobook listener and have been waiting for a good deal, or if you're mildly curious about the service and want a longer time to test whether it's right for you, now's a good time to hop aboard.

At this tier, Audible grants subscribers one title from its catalog every month. With this membership, you get unlimited listening access to the Plus catalog of originals, audiobooks and podcasts in addition to your one title per month. Audible also runs members-only sales and discounts that you can take advantage of as well. While the platform is best known for audiobooks, it also hosts original productions of radio plays and audio-only stories. Notable names such as Neil Gaiman and The Walking Dead's creative team have collaborated on Audible Originals.

