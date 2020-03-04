Audible will create the only audio version of Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman'

The series follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams, after he's mistakenly trapped for 70 years. He sets about both restoring his reign and correcting the mistakes made over the course of his eternal life.

It's something of a coup for Audible, which has been pushing into originals. Gaiman has plenty of devotees, and a Sandman audio series is a convenient option for American Gods and Good Omens viewers who can't get enough of the author. With that said, there's no doubt that this is a consolation prize of sorts. Netflix's TV series is bound to be huge -- as successful as Audible's take might be, its parent company Amazon might feel like it's missing out.