'Psychonauts 2' launch trailer shows off wacky levels and Raz's psychic powers

It's been a long, bumpy journey for Double Fine in its efforts to make a sequel to its very first game, but Psychonauts 2 is almost here. Just ahead of the release, the developer and Xbox Game Studios shone the spotlight on the hotly anticipated game during the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream.

The story picks up right where the VR game Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin left off. The launch trailer shows more of the colorful, action-packed platforming fans have come to expect from the series. You play as Raz, a Psychonaut who can explore other characters' minds and use psychic powers like telekinesis and levitation. Raz, who grew up in the circus, also has several acrobatic moves at his disposal as he takes on enemies based on emotions.

The original Psychonauts was released in 2005. After several aborted attempts to make a sequel, Double Fine ran a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2015 to covering some of the development costs. Xbox Game Studios bought Double Fine in 2019, and help the developer finish Psychonauts 2 as intended.

Psychonauts 2 will finally hit PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (with optimizations for the latter consoles) on August 25th. Naturally, it's included with Xbox Game Pass for PC and console. On top of that, Microsoft is once again in the unusual position of publishing a game on PlayStation 4.