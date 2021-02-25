Player Unknown's Battlegrounds, also known as PUBG, is expanding into the future. Developer Krafton has unveiled PUBG: New State for iOS and Android, taking the battle royale game into the year 2051 to a place called Troi. Unlike PUBG Mobile, which is was developed by China's Tencent, this is an all-new experience created by the PUBG Studio team.

With a 30-year time jump, the new map promises futuristic weapons, techniques and vehicles, including a ballistic shield, combat rolls and drones. It also offers a new in-game customization feature, letting you build your own weapons via customization kits — including performance enhancements, fire mode selection and grenade launcher attachments.

The trailer shows pretty much what you'd expect with a PUBG title, like raging gunfights, car chases and cinematic set pieces. The futuristic but grubby environment is quite different from current maps, but PUBG: New State should look good for a mobile game. It will deliver global illumination rendering along with improved graphics and smoother, more stable gameplay, the developer said. PUBG: New State will come to Android and iOS tablets and phones sometime in 2021, but you can pre-register for the Android version now.