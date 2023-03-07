Sponsored Links

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ arrives on Peacock next week

Catch the animated film before its appearance at the Oscars.
Screencap from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish showing the protagonist with two traveling companions.
DreamWorks
Igor Bonifacic
Igor Bonifacic|@igorbonifacic|March 4, 2023 4:35 PM

One of 2022’s most surprising films will soon be available to stream. On Friday, NBCUniversal took to Twitter to announce that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will hit Peacock on March 10th. As Gizmodo notes, the Shrek franchise spinoff has had an incredible run since arriving in theaters at the end of last year. To date, the film has grossed nearly $450 million, making it one of the most financially successful movies of 2022. It has also been a hit among critics, leading to a Best Animated Picture nomination at this year’s Oscars.

The Last Wish will join other Shrek films on Peacock, including the 2001 original and 2010's Shrek Forever After, the final entry in the mainline series. You can also use Peacock to watch a handful of other DreamWorks classics, including The Prince of Egypt. Unfortunately, NBCUniversal is making it harder to check out Peacock’s library of content for free. The service recently stopped offering its previously available free tier to new subscribers. Comcast subscribers will also lose free access to the platform later this year.

