‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ arrives on Peacock next week

One of 2022’s most surprising films will soon be available to stream. On Friday, NBCUniversal took to Twitter to announce that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will hit Peacock on March 10th. As , the Shrek franchise spinoff has had an incredible run since arriving in theaters at the end of last year. To date, the film has grossed nearly $450 million, making it one of the most financially successful movies of 2022. It has also been a hit among critics, leading to a Best Animated Picture nomination at .
The Last Wish will join other Shrek films on Peacock, including the 2001 original and 2010's Shrek Forever After, the final entry in the mainline series. You can also use Peacock to watch a handful of other DreamWorks classics, including The Prince of Egypt. Unfortunately, NBCUniversal is making it harder to check out Peacock’s library of content for free. The service recently offering its previously available free tier to new subscribers. Comcast subscribers will also lose free access to the platform later this year.