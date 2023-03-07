‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ arrives on Peacock next week

One of 2022’s most surprising films will soon be available to stream. On Friday, NBCUniversal took to Twitter to announce that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will hit Peacock on March 10th. As Gizmodo notes , the Shrek franchise spinoff has had an incredible run since arriving in theaters at the end of last year. To date, the film has grossed nearly $450 million, making it one of the most financially successful movies of 2022. It has also been a hit among critics, leading to a Best Animated Picture nomination at this year’s Oscars .

I may only have one life, but I will happily spend most of it in the Shrek Cinematic Universe.#PussInBoots: The Last Wish is streaming March 10 only on Peacock pic.twitter.com/4X2V4hBQrj — Peacock (@peacock) March 3, 2023