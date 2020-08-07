Snag 'Quake' for free this weekend in the Bethesda Launcher

Like so many events, QuakeCon 2020 is happening entirely online, but whether or not you’re participating, you can get a few treats this weekend. In the Bethesda Launcher you can get a free copy of the original Quake, while The Elder Scrolls Online is having free play weeks across certain platforms. titles from other Bethesda series like Fallout, Wolfenstein and Elder Scrolls are getting discounts on Bethesda’s own store, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam and Stadia over the next few days — check here for details.
Throughout the weekend of QuakeCon, players can log in to the Bethesda Launcher and obtain a free digital copy of the original Quake. You must be logged into the Launcher with your Bethesda.net account credentials during QuakeCon weekend to receive the free game. If you’re already logged in, you may need to log out and log back in to see the game show as “owned.”