Snag 'Quake' for free this weekend in the Bethesda Launcher

Fallout 76 – Up to 50% off

DOOM Eternal – Up to 50% off

The Elder Scrolls Online base game – 50% off (from 8/4 through 8/25 on all platforms except PlayStation, which will be from 8/5 through 8/19)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor – 35% off

The Elder Scrolls Online Crowns – 25-40% off

Wolfenstein Alternate History Bundle – 60% off

RAGE 2 – 80% off

Quake Champions – Log in to Quake Champions on Bethesda.net or Steam between August 6 and August 19 to receive the QuakeCon 2020 Railgun and the Quake Champions Pack (permanently unlocks all Champions) for free

The QuakeCon event is also focused on raising money for charities, and if gamers top the $10,000 mark then you’ll also be able to get a free copy of Quake II later. You can watch the QuakeCon stream on Twitch for more updates, as well as info on giveaways and updates on the various tournaments taking place this weekend.

Of course, if you prefer more modern games, Bethesda has announced that Elder Scrolls Online and Doom Eternal will get free next-gen upgrades to their respective console versions. Also, for Doom Eternal the company announced updates on the way like “Invasion, more Master Levels, new playable demons in Battle Mode, competitive ranked modes and the first single-player expansion, The Ancient Gods, Part One.”