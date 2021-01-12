Rane packs high-end tech into its first single-unit DJ controller

There are two USB inputs making it easy to hand off to the next DJ without interrupting the music flow. You get XLR for both main and booth outputs, with a bonus line/phono output as well. For DJs that like to connect turntables or other input devices into their setup there are dual line/phone inputs as well, so you can use the controller as a proper mixer.

There are software FX buttons, loop controls and performance pads that tie into Serato’s Scratch Bank, for quick access to scratch samples. The acrylic disc has queue marks and there are complementary marks on the device to assist you in your scratching adventures. There’s also an adjustable torque setting for the faux-vinyl decks to seal the deal.

RANE ONE || Highlights